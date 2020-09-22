Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading 24.8% Higher

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 920,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 189,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

