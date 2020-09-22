Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

