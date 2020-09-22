Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.44 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

