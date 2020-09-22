Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Acquires $11,833.79 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein purchased 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,833.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,138.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.