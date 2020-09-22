Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Buys $122,156.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein purchased 61,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Harris Wildstein acquired 6,007 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $11,833.79.

FRBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

