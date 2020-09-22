Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMPI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 1,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.