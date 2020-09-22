Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price rose 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 881,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 677,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $50,632 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

