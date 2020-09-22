Reviewing Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Contura Energy and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.05 $154.52 million $9.58 0.81 Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.07 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.36

Contura Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Contura Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Contura Energy

