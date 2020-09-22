Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 143.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Rewardiqa token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 68.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00702336 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.01988074 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000579 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a token. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

