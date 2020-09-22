Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. 793,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,141. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

