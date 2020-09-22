Richard J. Daly Sells 7,979 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.04. 575,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

