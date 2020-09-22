Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $209,917.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

