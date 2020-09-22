Rise Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Rise has a total market cap of $939,132.61 and approximately $175.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000370 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000420 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 160,070,243 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

