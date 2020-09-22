Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 124,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,090. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter valued at $4,066,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

