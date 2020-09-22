Rockwell Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,106% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 451,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

