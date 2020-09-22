Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

RST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 358,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 77,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,269. The company has a market cap of $735.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

