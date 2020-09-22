Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $110.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

