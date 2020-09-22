Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce Sells 93,000 Shares

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $707,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 19,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,564. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 46,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.