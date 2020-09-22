RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Shares Down 7%

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 170,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 488,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $5.04.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

