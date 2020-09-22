RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Shares Up 13.3%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.25. 170,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 487,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.57) by $5.04.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

