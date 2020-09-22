Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.37. 1,183,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,380,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

