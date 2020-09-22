Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $10.61 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a PE ratio of -176.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

