Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

RYAAY opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

