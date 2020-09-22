S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.43

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

