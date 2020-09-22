Safe Haven 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $754,917.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $754,917.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.01259542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.