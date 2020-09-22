Safe (SAFE) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $76,172.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002970 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

