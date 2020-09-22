SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $232.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.13 or 1.00486193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00650530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.01335137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00108097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.