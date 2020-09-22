SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.84.

SAGE stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $166.01.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

