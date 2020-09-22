Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.42.

Saia stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Saia by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

