SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDVKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

