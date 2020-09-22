Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of SASR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

