Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.99 and a 200 day moving average of €130.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.