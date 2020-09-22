Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

