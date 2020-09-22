SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Avinger (OTCMKTS:AVGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 3.07 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.10 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 70.18 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.30%. SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -225.26% -283.92% -75.72% SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19%

Summary

Avinger beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

