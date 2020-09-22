Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Saras Company Profile

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. It operates through Refining, Marketing, Generation of Power By The Combined Cycle Plant, Generation of Power By Wind Farms, and Other Activities segments. The company sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, and aviation fuel in the retail and wholesale markets.

