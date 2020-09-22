Scala Market Cap Reaches $468,390.41 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Scala has a market capitalization of $468,390.41 and approximately $584.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, Scala has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00227935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01474959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187158 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,017,474,765 coins and its circulating supply is 9,217,474,765 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.