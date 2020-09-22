Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $18.02 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $538.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

