Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

SCHL stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $200,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

