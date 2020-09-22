Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.03

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 3088800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scientific Games by 284.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 347,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

