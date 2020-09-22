SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

SCPL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 15,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,532. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SciPlay by 18,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 322,560 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

