Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 87,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.