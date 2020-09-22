Scotiabank Boosts Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to $5.25

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,894. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.