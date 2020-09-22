SCRIV NETWORK Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $17,113.30 and approximately $19.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

