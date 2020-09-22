SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 1.6%

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.52 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Approximately 207,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 238,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Catherine Stalker purchased 59,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,076.92 ($13,167.28).

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

