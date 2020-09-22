SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 58.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.