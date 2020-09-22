Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.26.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.25. 11,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,737,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

