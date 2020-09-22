Sentinel Chain Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $257,669.60 and $727.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

