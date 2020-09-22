Serum Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $91.31 million and $79.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00017437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00229351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.01401008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00184589 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

