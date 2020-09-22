Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 532,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 671,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003,300.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 65.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,824. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

