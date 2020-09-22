SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

STRNY stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

